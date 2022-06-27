Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Uruguayan center forward, Darwin Nunez, from Benfica but he is not the only striker on the radar at Anfield.

As per reports in the Italian media, the Reds have also been interested in hiring the services of Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen.

According to Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the African player has been linked with a move away from Napoli but the huge asking price is proving to be the main stumbling block.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Liverpool are one of the clubs who contacted Napoli to inquire about Osimhen. The Merseysiders decided not move forward after getting information about the 23-year-old’s valuation.

It is reported that the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona outfit have slapped a price tag of £94.6million on the star striker. The fee is somewhat negotiable but the Serie A club will not sell him for less than £86million.

The likes of Bayern, Chelsea, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Atletico and even Arsenal opted to back off due the to the player’s mammoth rating, however, CdS claim that the Magpies are still pushing to sign him.

In the last campaign, he missed 13 games for Napoli and was unable to take part in the AFCON after suffering a cheekbone fracture but when fit, the youngster was firing.

Osimhen started 3 games in the Europa League and directly contributed in 5 goals. On the other hand, he started 23 games in the Serie A and directly contributed in 19 goals.

At Anfield, Firmino and Jota are there and with the arrival of Nunez, Jurgen Klopp has enough quality and depth as far as the No.9/False No.9 position is concerned. Therefore, there is no need to lure another center forward.

However, the depth of the wide attacking positions must be improved keeping in view that we will be without Mane, Origi and Minamino next term.