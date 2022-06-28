Sadio Mane was Liverpool’s most versatile attacker, who proved to be effective on the flanks and even in the central attacking position.

With the Senegalese gone, the Reds need to sign a top winger and an ideal replacement would be German international, Serge Gnabry, who is linked with a move to Anfield.

News – Liverpool submit offer to sign £200,000 a week playmaker to replace Salah – Sport

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), the Reds are looking to sign the Kaiser from Bayern Munich to replace Sadio Mane, who has recently completed his move to the Bavarians.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that Real Madrid are also interested in the 26-year-old star. The Los Blancos do not rule out joining the race if Marco Asensio ultimately decides to leave the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, Anfield Central exclusively revealed that the German champions rate Gnabry at £69million but may have to sell him for a discount keeping in view that he will be out of contract in 12 months.

Sport report that based on the good relations between the two clubs, Liverpool are confident of getting a cheap deal from Bayern Munich to sign the former Arsenal attacker. The Allianz Arena outfit surely got a cheap deal to lure our world class, Mane, for an initial payment of just £27.5million (Sky Sports).

Like the Senegal superstar, the 34-capped German can also play on either flank and even as a secondary/center forward if needed. Last season, he scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists under the management of Julian Nagelsmann.

He has won every major domestic prize with the Bundesliga giants and was a key member of the squad that won the Champions League two years ago.

Currently, the winger earns around £132,500 per week (Goal) and the Catalan source claim that he has rejected multiple offers to extend the stay at Bayern. In your view, should Liverpool secure the signing of Serge Gnabry?