Liverpool have already agreed a new deal with veteran James Milner and the latest reports suggest that the Reds are prepared to agree fresh terms with another midfielder.

According to The Athletic, the Anfield side are pressing to secure a new contract with Naby Keita, who was signed for a mammoth fee of £52.75million but has not been able to justify the price tag as yet.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp still has faith in the Guinean international and that is why, the Merseysiders want to extend his stay.

Keita’s current deal at Anfield will expire in 12 months and at the moment, he is earning around £120,000 a week (The Mirror).

In his debut season in England, the African only started 16 games in the Premier League. In the 2019-20 title winning campaign, he only started 9 times and in 2020-21 season, he only started 7 games in the league.

In the last campaign, the former RB Leizpig midfielder started just 14 games in the Premier League. Over the years, he has spent a majority of the time on the treatment table.

So, taking into consideration that the 27-year-old midfielder has been highly injury prone and inconsistent, he surely does not deserve any sort of a pay rise.

Therefore, it does not make much sense that Liverpool are looking to agree fresh terms to keep him at the club instead of signing a top player to improve things in the center of the park.

Have your say – Should the Reds extend Naby Keita’s contract at Anfield?