Liverpool have been linked with Matthijs de Ligt for quite some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Last week, we covered a story via Corriere dello Sport and stated that the Reds are ready to exploit the contract impasse to sign the Dutch international from Juventus.

News – Liverpool confident of securing cheap deal to sign £69million star – Report

More recently, the Italian news source covered a report yesterday (press image provided below) and revealed that the player has refusing to proceed with the renewal and the Old Lady could end up selling him this summer.

Chelsea are mentioned as the main bidders and the Blues are looking to sign him by offering players in exchange in order to bring the cash payment down.

However, the Bianconeri are not interested in any swap deals and will only sell their prized asset for a fixed amount.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, CdS claim that the Merseysiders are studying the situation closely and are waiting for the right time to strike the blow to sign De Ligt.

Ideally, the Serie A giants would want the suitors to activate the release clause of 125 million euros but a few days ago, Corriere dello Sport reported that a fee of 90 million euros (£77.5million) could be enough to hire the services of the 22-year-old center half.

The Anfield club were highly inconsistent at the back in the 2020-21 campaign but last term, with the return of Van Dijk, they were rock solid defensively.

We have ample quality and depth as far as the central defense is concerned, therefore, splashing £77.5million on Matthijs de Ligt would not make any sense.