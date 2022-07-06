Another day, another story on the future of Marco Asensio, who is heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu.

As per today’s version of Sport (press image provided below), the AC Milan option has cooled down and now, the Spanish international is looking favorably to securing a move to Liverpool.

News – Liverpool determined to sign £80m+ midfielder to please Klopp – La Gazzetta Dello Sport

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp has requested the signing to strengthen the offense at Anfield. Moreover, the 26-year-old playmaker is prepared to lower his wages in order to join the Merseysiders this summer.

Asensio will be out of contract next year and currently, he earns around £150,000-a-week (Sport).

The Catalan media outlet claim that the La Furia Roja star asked the Los Blancos for a deal worth £100,000-a-week – £115,000-a-week to renew and is even willing to lower the demands to move to the Reds.

It is further reported that the European Champions have grown tired of the attacker’s attitude and have reduced the asking fee from 50 million euros (£43m) to 30 million euros (£26m).

To replace the three-time Champions League winner, Real Madrid would be willing to offer 50 million euros to lure German international, Serge Gnabry, from Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

On 1st July, Sport claimed that Asensio would not be interested in joining Liverpool because they cannot guarantee him a place in the starting XI.

So, the sudden change of heart is surprising. The Spaniard is naturally a right winger and there is no way Klopp will select him ahead of Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, who has recently signed a mammoth new deal at Anfield.