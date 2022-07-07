Liverpool have been linked with Matthijs de Ligt for some time but Chelsea are the ones trying the hardest to get his signing done.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the likes of Liverpool, Man United, Man City and PSG have eyes on the Dutch center back, whose future at Juventus is up in the air.

However, the Italian news source have mentioned that the Stamford Bridge club are pressing the most with lucrative offers to sign him and they face stiff competition from Bayern.

CdS claim that the Blues have offered a fee of 80 million euros plus bonuses to lure the former Ajax star, on the other hand, Bayern Munich are proposing to make an initial payment of 70-75 million euros.

As far as the personal terms are concerned, Chelsea are ready to agree a five contract worth £51m-£55m i.e. De Ligt will be earning around 12-13 million euros annually if he joins Tuchel. The Bavarians are offering around 10-12 million euros a year.

Even after making the highest bid and offering the highest wages, the Blues are not in pole position because the player is pushing to move to the Bundesliga champions. Meanwhile, Juventus are not prepared to sell their prized asset for anything less than £86million.

The 2-time Champions League winners have lost experienced central defenders like Christensen and Rudiger on a Bosman this summer, therefore, it makes sense that they are looking for a top star like De Ligt.

On the other hand, at Anfield, ideally, we should not be eyeing any central defender because Klopp has got ample experience and quality with stars like Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Konate in the squad.