Another day, another story in the Portuguese media linking Matheus Nunes with a move to Liverpool Football Club.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via Jornal de Noticias) claiming that the Merseysiders have made contact to hire the services of the Seleccao player.

News – Liverpool offer on the table for £146,000 a week star – Super Deporte

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (press image provided below), after capturing Trincao from Barcelona on loan, Sporting CP will only enter into the transfer market to sell players.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the 23-year-old midfielder could end up securing a move away from the Lions in the current transfer window.

CdM state there is a strong possibility that Nunes will move to England where Liverpool are interested in securing his signature.

The Rio de Janeiro born midfielder still has more than three years left on his contract and reports have indicated that Sporting will allow him to leave for a fee of £42.2million (O Jogo).

Before yesterday’s game against Man United in Thailand, Jurgen Klopp claimed that he has got enough depth in the midfield and defended his options.

The German manager utilized 32 players vs the Red Devils and ended up losing the friendly contest 4-0. Next up, the Reds will collide against Crystal Palace on Friday.

The aging midfield needs to be reinoforced this summer. Should Liverpool offer £42.2million to sign Matheus Nunes?