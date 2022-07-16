Intent Liverpool could submit offer to sign £42.5m star who’s very close to PL move – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Matheus Nunes lately and recent reports indicate that the Reds are intent on signing the Portuguese international.

According to a report covered by Correio da Manha, the Merseysiders, Chelsea and Wolves are interested in signing the Sporting CP midfielder.

News – Liverpool bidding to finally sign £51m forward – £76.3m release clause

The famous Portuguese news source have mentioned that the 23-year-old star is very close to moving to the English Premier League.

Nunes believes at any moment the decisive offer should arrive to take him to England where the likes of Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Blues are determined to hire his services.

CM Jornal claim that the Lions are looking for a deal worth (£42.5m) 50 million euros (45 million euros fixed and 5 million euros in variables) to sell their prized asset.

The Selecao player, who is having an impressive pre-season, is mainly a central midfielder, he featured in 33 league games for the Lisbon-based side last term, scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists.

Sooner or later, Klopp will have to strengthen the midfield department. Experienced stars like Milner, Henderson and Thiago are actually veterans.

Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have not been able to perform consistently mainly because they have been injured a lot and youngsters like Jones and Elliott are not ready to regularly start as yet.

The name of Bellingham has been on the radar at Anfield but recently, Klopp made it clear that Liverpool did not move for him because he was not available.

In your view, should the Reds wait to sign the England international next year or move to lure an alternative like Nunes this year?