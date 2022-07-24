Matheus Nunes is consistently linked with Liverpool and the latest reports suggest that he could end up signing for the Reds before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Two days ago, Correio da Manha reported that the Merseysiders will move to sign the 23-year-old central midfielder.

Today, the famous Portuguese news source have come with another story and stated that coach, Ruben Amorim, fears the player could end up moving to England before the transfer deadline ends in September.

Therefore, the Lions are targeting the signing of £17million rated Ricardo Hota to reinforce the team. The option of Hota is surprising because the 27-year-old is naturally a winger, so, he will not be a direct replacement.

CM Jornal claim Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City have been interested in signing Nunes but thus far, only Wolves have come up with an official offer worth £43million.

Varandas accepted the offer but the midfielder told the club president that he prefers to stay than to move to the Molineux outfit, who only fight for the mid-table places.

Instead, he is willing to join a Premier League side fighting for top titles and who will feature in the Champions League.

Spurs have not won any trophy in a long time but can offer CL football, on the other hand, Man City are the defending PL champions.

However, the north London club have already reinforced their midfield by luring Yves Bissouma and the Sky Blues have signed Kalvin Phillips to strengthen things in the center of the park.

Should Liverpool, who need to improve their midfield, secure the signing of Matheus Nunes before deadline?