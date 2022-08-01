Liverpool have been interested in Jude Bellingham for a long time and even reports from Spain are indicating that the Reds want to lure the England international.

According to El Periodico (press image provided below), the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a wanted star in the market and he is one of the figures most liked by Real Madrid.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the Bundesliga youngster, who still has more than 2 years left on his contract, is priced at 120 million euros by BvB (£100.5million).

It is reported that the Los Blancos face competition to hire his services as the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in making moves for him.

The Reds were seriously looking to improve their midfield this summer by signing Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco but in the end, Real Madrid won the race. Now, they hope to beat the Merseysiders to the signature of Bellingham as well.

In all fairness, the 14-time European Champions already have top young midfielders like Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouameni to eventually replace veterans like Modric, Kroos and Casemiro at the Bernabeu.

On the other hand, Liverpool, need to reinforce their aging midfield and a versatile player like Bellingham would be a quality signing.

Klopp has not strengthened things in the center for over 2 years. We sold Wijnaldum and Grujic last year and did not replace them. Moreover, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will be out of contract next summer, is once again out with an injury at the moment.

In your view, should the Anfield club offer £100.5million for Jude Bellingham?