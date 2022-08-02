Liverpool recently collided against RB Salzburg in a friendly. The Austrian side won the contest thanks to a goal scored by Benjamin Sesko.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in hiring the services of the Slovenian forward, who was the best player on the field vs the Anfield club.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, seven top teams are fighting to secure the signature of Sesko and Liverpool are one of them.

It is reported that Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the performance of the 19-year-old forward, who is valued at 65 million euros (£55million). The teenage sensation has got more than three years left on his contract.

Salzburg have a history of producing top-quality young goalscorers. The likes of Erling Braut Haaland, Patson Daka and Karim Adeyemi rose to fame with the Austrian Bundesliga club and are now playing for Manchester City, Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Last season, Sesko featured in 36 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 17 goals (10 goals and 7 assists).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, thus far, the former Liefering forward has made 3 appearances under the management of Matthias Jaissle, scored 2 goals, and provided an assist.

The striker made his debut for the senior Slovenian national side back in June last year and so far, he has scored 2 goals in 13 appearances.

Liverpool already have ample quality and depth in the strike force with stars like Jota, Firmino and new signing, Darwin Nunez, around.

Therefore, they really do not need another center forward this summer. What do you think?