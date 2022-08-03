Liverpool have been linked with Yeremy Pino for some time and the Spaniard’s name is in the focus again.

Back in March, the Reds established contact to lure the Villarreal playmaker. The Yellow Submarine have been demanding activation of the £66.8million (80 million euros) release clause to sell their star (El Desmarque).

More recently, Spanish source, Fichajes, have reported that several Premier League sides are preparing their respective offers and the likes of Liverpool and Man City are most interested in signing Pino.

Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to sign the youngster as well and he is also on the radars of other European clubs.

The 19-year-old can play in multiple attacking positions but mainly, he has excelled on the right flank under the management of Unai Emery.

Last season, the teenage sensation started 21 games in the Spanish La Liga and directly contributed in 10 goals (6 goals and 4 assists).

He was unable to feature in the last month of the campaign due to an ankle injury and was on the treatment table when Liverpool defeated the El Madrigal outfit in the Champions League semi finals.

Based on his top performances for Villarreal, Luis Enrique handed him the chance to feature for the senior national side. So far, he has made 4 appearances for the La Roja (1 start) scored a goal and also provided an assist.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool’s first choice right winger is none other than Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah. He was fantastic against Man City in the Community Shield contest and is irreplaceable in Klopp’s squad.

Fortunately, the former Chelsea man has been super fit but the the squad must be prepared. Currently, there is no one to cover for the African star on the right flank and therefore, the depth must be improved.

