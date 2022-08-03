Liverpool have secured key transfers this summer and have agreed new deals with the likes of Milner, Salah and most recently, Jota.

The Reds have been trying to agree fresh terms with another Anfield star in the form of Naby Keita and the news has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Back in June, The Athletic revealed that Liverpool are in the process of securing a new deal with the Guinean international.

Now, Romano has revealed that the former RB Leipzig man could be the one to put pen to paper on a fresh contract for Liverpool. The renowned journalist wrote (Caught Offside):

“One of the next players to sign a new contract at Liverpool may be Naby Keita. There have been preliminary negotiations with his representatives, but they are not yet at the final stage.”

The 27-year-old midfielder’s current contract with the Merseysiders will expire in less than a year and he takes home £120,000-a-week (The Mirror).

Keita was a hit in the Bundesliga with Leipzig but unfortunately, since moving to Liverpool, he has been highly injury prone. His fitness record is quite scary (Transfermarkt).

In the 2020-21 campaign, he only made 16 appearances in all competitions under Klopp and spent majority of the time out injured.

Last season, hamstring concerns kept him out of the squad on multiple occasions and he only started 14 games in the Premier League, scored 3 goals and provided just a single assist.

In all fairness, he has not lived up to the signing fee of £52.75million and does not deserve a new deal. What do you think?