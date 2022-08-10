Liverpool have been linked with Matheus Nunes in the past few weeks and the latest updates are positive.

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), Liverpool are preparing an offer to finally sign the Portuguese international.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Reds know the price already. Sporting CP accepted a deal worth 50 million euros (£42.2m) with Wolves but the 23-year-old refused to join the Molineux outfit.

Spanish international, Thiago Alcantara, suffered a hamstring injury in the opening PL game against Fulham and will be out for a few weeks.

In such a scenario, CdM claim that Jurgen Klopp is moving in to sign a midfielder and Nunes is a priority target.

All Liverpool need to do is pay 45 million euros in cash and 5 million euros in add-ons (£42.2m).

The Seleccao midfielder rejected a contract worth 40,000 euros a week from Wolves and has been looking to move to an English side that can offer him Champions League football. “Liverpool fulfill the requirement”

As per Correio da Manha’s own information, Nunes is learning English and has even been practicing a lot with Sporting’s British footballer, Marcus Edwards, to seal his move.

The likes of Thiago, Naby Keita (missed the Fulham game due to illness) and Oxlade-Chamberlain (out injured) have been highly injury prone for the Merseysiders, who need to act swiftly to reinforce their midfield this summer.

Matheus Nunes has effectively played in the central and attacking midfield roles for the Lions. Is he good enough to be a hit in the Premier League?