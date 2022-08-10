After a dismal performance to start the new campaign, Liverpool have to jump in the transfer market to reinforce the squad.

According to recent reports going on in the Spanish media, the Merseysiders are interested in hiring the services of Yeremy Pino from Villarreal.

News – Liverpool prepare offer to finally sign £42.2m midfielder – Learning English to seal move

As per today’s version of Marca (news image provided below), the 19-year-old playmaker could end up moving to the Premier League in the current transfer window.

The famous media outlet have mentioned that the Yellow Submarine are waiting and know that at any moment, the interest from the English clubs could materialize into an offer.

It is reported that Liverpool and Arsenal are at the helm to secure the signing of the teenage attacker for a fee worth 50 million euros (£42million).

Back in 2005, the Anfield club agreed a deal worth 10 million euros to sign Pepe Reina from the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit and now, Marca claim they can splash the cash to sign Pino.

If the £42million move is completed, it will be the biggest sale in the history of the La Liga side, who need to improve their economic situation.

Pino was part of the squad that won the Europa League in the 2020-21 campaign. He is a versatile playmaker, who can play on either flank, as a secondary forward and even as a center forward if needed.

Last season, he started 21 games in the Spanish league for Villarreal and directly contributed in 10 goals (6 goals and 4 assists).

The youngster has already made 4 appearances for the senior national side (1 start) and directly contributed in 2 goals.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £42million to secure the signing of Yeremy Pino?