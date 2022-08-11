Another day, another story on Portuguese international, Matheus Nunes, whose future at Sporting CP is reportedly uncertain.

Yesterday, we covered a story via (Correio da Manha) claiming that the Reds are preparing an offer to sign the central midfielder from the Lions.

News – Liverpool at the helm to secure £42million playmaker signing – Marca

Today, Record have covered a story (news image provide below) claiming that manager Ruben Amorim does not want to lose Nunes but anything can happen before the transfer deadline ends.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that the Primeira Liga club have done majority of their business in the window and would like to sit back and relax but the uncertain aspect is the future of the 23-year-old star.

After cashing in close to 70 million euros, the Liga Nos giants are under no pressure to gain more income in order to balance the books. So, they do not have to sell.

However, if a “convincing proposal” arrives at the right time (market closes on 1st September) then the midfielder will end up leaving the Estadio Jose Alvalade outfit.

Record claim that for an initial fee of 40 million euros (£33.8million) and 10 million euros in variables, the signing of the Seleccao star can be secured.

With Thiago and Ox out injured, Liverpool lack quality and depth in the center of the park and need to sign a midfielder.

As per the Lisbon-based source, if Nunes ends up leaving Sporting CP then replacing him would be on Amorim’s agenda, a situation he does not want to face.

Have your say – Should Liverpool rely on young midfielders like Elliott, Jones and Carvalho (CAM) or move to strengthen the department before deadline.