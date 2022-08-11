Liverpool were interested in hiring the services of French defensive midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, but he decided to move to the Bernabeu instead.

Recently, South American play breaker, Joao Gomes, has confirmed that he would be willing to secure a move to play for Liverpool.

The Flamengo starlet claimed that he’d like to go to Europe and stated (ESPN):

“Liverpool is a team I would play for. I have the greatest desire to play.”

The Merseysiders have won the European Cup six times and were the finalists last year. Gomes claims that he would love to play in the continent’s premier tournament:

“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and that of my family, my biggest dream in football”

The 21-year-old has already played 93 games for Flamengo and last year, he won the Brazilian Serie A and the Super Cup with the South American side.

Gomes is mainly a holding midfield player but he can be deployed in the central midfield and even as a central defender. His current contract will expire in December 2025.

A few months back, Diario do Fla‘s Gustavo Henrique revealed that Man Utd have been willing to pay 200 million Brazilian Liras but Flamengo should be demanding 300 million Brazilian Liras (£47.6million) for their prized asset.

At Anfield, Liverpool’s irreplaceable play breaker is Samba star, Fabinho. Moreover, Thiago and Henderson can play in the No. 6 role as well.

The skipper and the Spaniard are already veterans and Fabinho will fall in the same category once he turns 30 next year.

So, the reason we have been looking to secure a DM (linked with Tchouameni) is to prepare for the future but right now, we really need a creative midfielder to bolster the department.