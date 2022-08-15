Liverpool have been heavily linked with Matheus Nunes lately but the most recent updates coming from Portugal would not delight the supporters.

As per A Bola (via Sport Witness), Liverpool made contact to advance for the Portuguese midfielder and have now made a decision.

News – £48m player rejects new contract with desire to join Liverpool – Meia Hora

The Portuguese news source claim that even before Thiago Alcantara suffered an injury against Fulham, the Reds probed the conditions to make an offer for the Seleccao star.

However, the Anfield club have chosen “not to formalize any offer” to sign the 23-year-old midfielder, who has started the season in brilliant fashion for the Lions.

A Bola have not mentioned why Liverpool have opted to back off from the deal.

Perhaps, Jurgen Klopp is ready to count on the likes of Elliott and Keita in the center of the park or maybe, the owners do not want to meet the asking price of 50 million euros (£42.2million) slapped on Nunes.

The likes of Chelsea, West Ham and Man City are also interested in the midfielder, who wants to join a Champions League side.

In the opening league game of the new Primeira Liga season, Nunes provided an assist in the 3-3 draw against Braga.

On the other hand, at the weekend, he scored a rocket of a long-range goal to earn all three points for Sporting (3-0) vs Rio Ave FC.

It is already evident that Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield and FSG may be forced to splash the cash if the Reds fail to beat Crystal Palace tonight.