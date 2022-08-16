Liverpool have only earned 2 points from as many games in the Premier League and already, they are 4 points behind reigning champions, Man City.

Keeping in view the injuries adding up, the Reds must reinforce the squad or they can forget about winning the title this term.

News – Liverpool now want signing of £17million wanted midfielder – He will eventually leave – Report

The Anfield club have been linked with Marco Asensio this summer and once again, the Spaniard is in the lime light.

Back in June, AS reported that Real Madrid want a fee of around 40 million euros (£33.7million) from his sale.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the 26-year-old will be out of contract in less than a year and the Los Blancos have opened the exit door for him.

The European Champions have been waiting for the player to agree a new deal or leave. With no contract extension done as yet, the La Liga giants are now looking to sell to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

Asensio mainly warmed the bench in the last campaign under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. Moreover, to put pressure on him to leave, Madrid have not given him a single minute in the two official games this season.

The La Roja playmaker wants to feature at the World Cup and knows that not getting regular minutes at the Bernabeu would not help.

Therefore, MD claim his agent, Jorge Mendes, has been moving him around Europe and have offered him to Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal and Milan.

However, none of the above mentioned clubs have made any offer for Asensio. He needs to find a solution in the last two weeks of the transfer window as now, even Madrid are not willing to agree fresh terms with him.

In the end, the Catalan source report that Jose Mourinho could rescue the attacker by taking him to Roma.

The 29-capped international, who has won three Champions League and La Liga titles, is mainly a right winger but he can play on the left flank and even as a central attacking midfielder. With Liverpool lacking depth in the attack, should Klopp move in to hire his services?