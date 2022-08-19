Liverpool have been linked several quality midfielders and one of them is Algerian international and AC Milan star, Ismael Bennacer.

Earlier this month, Calcio Mercato Web reported that the Reds can make an offer to lure the African, whose current contract has a release clause of 50 million euros (£42.4million).

As per a story published by Corriere dello Sport today (press image provided below) the 24-year-old midfielder is targeted by top European clubs, including Liverpool, and that has left AC Milan in panic.

Bennacer is only earning a low salary of 1.5 million euros per season and his current contract with the Rossoneri will expire in 2024.

The renowned Italian news source have claimed that two years ago, Paris Saint-Germain tempted him and now, Liverpool like him.

In such a scenario, the Italian champions do not want to run into any “unpleasant surprises” and would like to increase the player’s salary.

CdS state the San Siro outfit have been in negotiations with the 39-capped international and could offer a contract worth 3.5 million euros per season.

Bennacer formed a brilliant midfield partnership with Sandro Tonali in the last campaign as Milan went on to win the Scudetto under the management of Stefan Pioli.

Three years ago, he won the the African Cup of Nations and provided three assists in the competition, including the assist that won the final vs Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

Liverpool do lack depth and quality in the center of the park due to multiple injury concerns. Should they move to sign the Algerian, who can effectively play in the DM and CM roles?