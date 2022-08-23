Liverpool are yet to register a win in the current Premier League campaign and were defeated by Manchester United at Old Trafford last night.

Once again, the fragility in the midfield and the lack of depth in the attack was evident as the Reds failed to dominate the Red Devils and lost.

On priority basis, Liverpool must move in to reinforce the midfield before the closure of the summer transfer window next week. An Algerian international is in the focus and Liverpool are preparing for the right time to sign him.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Merseysiders have been looking at Ismael Bennacer for quite some time.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Reds and Man City are huge admirers of the 24-year-old midfielder, who was a key member of AC Milan’s Scudetto winning side last term.

Gazzetta claim Liverpool are studying the opportunity to sign the African if the Rossoneri take too long to extend his contract, which is due to expire in 2024.

It is reported that the player’s current deal at the San Siro has a release clause of £42.2million but Milan are making sure that in this transfer window, no one will be able to sign him.

At the weekend, Bennacer was arguably the best player for the Serie A champions and he scored a sublime goal to help his team earn a point against Atalanta

At Anfield, attack-minded midfielders like Thiago, Curtis Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain are on the treatment table. Milner and Henderson are by no means creative, Kieta remains injury prone and Elliott does not seem ready.

Even Fabinho has been out of form, to an extent that Klopp had to start him on the bench vs Man Utd. Therefore, Liverpool should move in to secure a top midfielder or else, they may have to forget about challenging for the Premier League title.