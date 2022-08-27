Liverpool have started the season slowly and even before the opening Premier League game, it was evident that Klopp needed to improve the midfield.

The Reds tried to lure Aurelien Tchoaumeni from Monaco but Real Madrid eventually won the race to hire the French international.

Fans have been hoping that the club would sign a new midfielder but Klopp kept on insisting that the team does not need one.

Yesterday, the German manager admitted his mistake and confirmed that the Anfield side are in the market to strengthen the department before the deadline ends next week.

According to 90min, Liverpool are considering moving for Konrad Laimer and Ruben Neves.

The Merseysiders not only need creativity from their midfielders but also the ability to press and break play and the stars under consideration would improve the squad.

Laimer is mainly a creative central midfielder, who can also play in the DM role. Last season, he scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig.

His current contract with the German side will expire in less than a year and as per Kicker, the 25-year-old is valued at £25m (30 million euros).

On the other hand, Neves is a proven quality Premier League star. The Portuguese international mainly plays in the No. 6 role, he is a solid tackler and quality passer of the ball.

Moreover, the former Porto captain is brilliant at taking set-pieces and can score long-range goals as well. Last term, he netted 4 goals and provided 2 assists for Wolves.

The Seleccao man’s current deal at the Molineux will expire in 2024 and he is valued (Sport) at around £42m (50 million euros).

In your view, are Laimer and Neves good enough to reinforce the midfield at Anfield?