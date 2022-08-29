Liverpool ripped Bournemouth apart in the Premier League but still need to reinforce the midfield before the transfer deadline ends this week.

As per reports going on in the media, the Reds are once again interested in Norwegian international and Sheffield United star, Sander Berge.

News – £49,000 a week player agrees to sign for Liverpool – Report

Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of the 24-year-old midfielder since he impressed for Genk against the Merseysiders in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign.

Now, as per Yorkshire Post, Liverpool have joined the race and could make a last-ditch move to finally sign him from the Blades on deadline day.

The News source have mentioned that Sheffield would like to hold on to their prized asset but they will be able to do nothing if the £35m release clause in his contract (expires in 2024) is activated.

Berge can effectively play in multiple midfield roles. Unfortunately, he missed the majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to injury and could not save his team from getting relegated.

Last season, he featured in 34 games in all competitions for the Championship side and directly contributed in 10 goals (6 goals and 4 assists).

He helped Sheffield qualify for the play-offs but they were defeated by Nottingham Forest on penalties.

In the current campaign, thus far, the 30-capped international has featured in 6 league games, scored 2 goals and provided an assist. On Friday, he played for full 90 minutes against Luton in a contest that ended 1-1.

After the game, Tony Cascarino, heavily praised the midfielder and said (talkSPORT):

“A big lad with a great drive”

“So gifted, a great turn of pace, and sees things. It would be a different type of signing because going from the Championship to one of the top teams in the Premier League. He’s a very talented boy”

In your view, should Liverpool splash £35m to secure the signing of Sander Berge before deadline?