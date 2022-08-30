With just two days remaining in the summer transfer window, Liverpool really need to move fast to sign a talented midfielder.

They have been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham but it seems highly unlikely that the England international will move to Anfield in the current window.

Recent reports have been positive for the Merseysiders.

The 19-year-old midfield sensation has already verbally agreed to sign for Liverpool and could even join them as early as January.

Moreover, former footballer and current Via Sport reporter, Jan Age Fjortoft, has claimed that Liverpool have an edge to sign the £80million-rated star (The Athletic):

On his twitter account, the retired Norwegian forward stated:

“Re: Bellingham First priority at Real Madrid and Liverpool. The relationship between Klopp and Dortmund will of course be a small advantage (verbal pre-agreement?)”

“And Dortmund will of course fight as a lion to keep him. He is the soul of their team”

Bellingham is one of the most complete midfielders in the world. He can press and break play, move the ball forward and most importantly, can create chances and contribute in goals on regular basis.

In the last campaign, the Three Lions player directly contributed in twenty goals for the Singal Iduna Park outfit.

Signing the teenager in January or next summer would be fantastic but with Thiago, Jones, Ox and Keita out injured, the midfield department is currently in crisis. Therefore, Klopp needs to lure a midfielder before the end of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Will Liverpool move in to sign someone? Only time will tell.