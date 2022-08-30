Liverpool are consistently linked with central midfielders and lately, once again, the name of Sander Berge is in the focus.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the Premier League clubs are preparing to secure their final signings of the summer transfer window and the Reds could lure a midfielder.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that since four key midfielders are out injured at the moment, Liverpool could move in to sign Berge from Sheffield United.

It is reported that Jurgen Klopp is a known fan of the Norwegian international, who has a release clause of 41 million euros in his contract.

In Portugal, O Jogo has also claimed the Anfield club are looking to sign the 24-year-old midfielder and the Blades are hoping to raise £34.2million (40 million euros) from his sale.

This term so far, the ex Valerenga player has directly contributed in 3 goals in 7 appearances for Sheffield under the management of Paul Heckingbottom.

Liverpool are already seven points behind league leaders Arsenal and five points behind reigning champions, Man City and Conte’s Spurs, who have adequately strengthened their squad this summer.

The Reds need to step up big time if they are to have a strong chance of winning the Premier League title. For that, they must have ample quality and depth in all departments.

At the moment, apart from the obvious midfield concerns. Liverpool do not have anyone to cover for Salah and Diaz. The Egyptian international, who won the Golden Boot and the PL Playmaker awards last term and lately signed a big contract, has been in average form thus far.

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the squad before Thursday’s deadline.