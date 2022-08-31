Double boost – How Liverpool could line up vs Newcastle United: 4-3-3

Tonight, Liverpool will collide against Newcastle United, who are one of the four teams yet to lose a game in the Premier League this term.

After a shaky start, the Reds were able to keep their first clean sheet of the season vs Bournemouth and scored 9 goals as well.

As far as the team news is concerned, Liverpool have received a double boost with the return of key stars like Joel Matip and Curtis Jones.

The Cameroonian defender and the English midfielder took part in the training sessions but Klopp would not rush them in the starting XI keeping in view Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

We can expect the German manager to make just one change in the starting lineup that featured vs the Cherries last weekend weekend.

With no back-up option available in the right back role, Trent Alexander-Arnold must start again. Gomez and Van Dijk will likely feature in the central defense .

However, Robertson has not been at his best and could be rested. In his place, Kostas Tsimikas should return to start in the left back position.

In the center of the park, Fabinho, Elliott and Henderson would probably feature again. I would like to see Fabio Carvalho introduced a bit early in the game.

Firmino was the Man of the Match in the last game and the Brazilian should get the nod to start with Diaz and Salah in the attack.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Newcastle United: