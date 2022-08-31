Liverpool have been consistently linked with Jude Bellingham but may have to wait for next year to get his signing done.

As per a recent story covered by Marca, the Reds can secure his signing before deadline if Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of 100 million euros (£86million) can be met.

On the other, AS claim the battle to sign the England will be fought in 2023 between two clubs, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Spanish outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders start with an advantage and are favorites to beat the Los Blancos to the signing. Moreover, they are also after Sander Berge of Sheffield United.

The Madrid based news source claim Liverpool are willing to submit a huge bid of 100 million euros (£86million) to lure the Three Lions midfielder, who has been in top form since moving to the German Bundesliga.

It is reported that the Los Blancos want Bellingham to replace Croatian international, Luka Modric, whose contract at the Bernabeu will expire next summer.

Real defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final back in June and days later, they were able to beat the Reds to the signing of midfield target, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Anfield faithful would be furious if somehow the 14-time European Champions win the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

As per reports, the 19-year-old midfielder has already agreed to move to Liverpool.

We waited for Van Dijk as he was the right choice to lead the backline, we may wait for Bellingham as well if Klopp considers him the right man to improve the midfield.