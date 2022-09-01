Liverpool have been linked with Marco Asensio in the current transfer window and on deadline day, the Spaniard’s name is in the focus again.

As per today’s version of AS (new image provided below), the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Milan moved in to find out the player’s intentions, however, nothing took shape.

News – Liverpool willing to submit huge bid to sign £86million star – Favorites to win battle in 2023

The Spanish news source have mentioned that the Reds wrote his name on their agenda but the interest never materialized into an offer.

AS claim due to lack of offers, Asensio has decided to stay with Real Madrid. He has officially informed agent, Jorge Mendes, of his decision much to the despair of the Los Blancos.

The 14-time European Champions were looking to offload the Spanish international this summer because he will be out of contract next year. They could have got a decent fee for the 26-year-old but may now end up losing him for free in 2023.

On the other hand, staying at the Bernabeu might not help the playmaker, who was mainly a bench warmer in the last campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

The £146,000 a week star (Sport) only started two games in the Champions League and without regular first-team football, he might not get selected for the upcoming World Cup. It must be remembered that Asensio was not part of the La Roja squad at the European Championships.

At Anfield, the biggest worry in the attacking third is that Klopp does not have depth in the wide attacking positions.

Luis Diaz has been in top form but there is no one to cover for the Colombian on the left flank. At the other end, Mohamed Salah is yet to find his best form this season but so far, he has played every minute because we do not have a decent backup right winger.