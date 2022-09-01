Surprise Surprise. Liverpool are actually signing a midfielder in the form of Brazilian international, Arthur Melo.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the South American star will leave Juventus to join the Merseysiders on a season-long loan, with no option to make the move permanent.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the former Barcelona player will undergo medical examinations and then sign the contract to complete his move to Anfield.

Argentina superstar, Lionel Messi, compared Arthur to Barca legend Xavi Hernandez (Marca), but in all fairness, the 26-year-old has not been able to showcase top form consistently.

Moreover, the Selecao midfielder has been in and out of the squads due to consistent injury concerns.

Liverpool are already facing multiple fitness issues in the center of the park and yet, they are signing an injury-prone player.

Last season, the 22-capped international only started 11 games in the Serie A for Juve and spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the £133,000 a week star (CdS) started 13 league games for the Old Lady and in the last season at the Nou Camp, he only started 14 league games.

This term, Arthur has not played a single game for the Bianconeri thus far. Let’s hope, we are not signing another Naby Keita-type player, who may have potential but spends a lot of time injured.

Jurgen Klopp said that the Reds will sign if the “right” player is available. The fans must have thought that by “right” the German manager meant a proven quality midfielder. Unfortunately, it seems that for FSG, “right” midfielder meant a player who can be brought on loan without any obligation to buy.

Have your say – Are you excited about the impending arrival of Arthur?