Joao Gomes is a rising star of Flamengo and the midfielder has been heavily linked with Liverpool ever since he confirmed that he is willing to secure a move to Anfield.

Last month, Julio Miguel Neto, (via Meia Hora) revealed the player has rejected multiple offers to extend his contract with the Brazilian side due to interest from top European clubs.

News – Journalist – “Amazing” £50,000 a week star could sign for Liverpool

In a recent interview, the player has himself admitted that he would like to play for the Reds and in the Champions League. Gomes stated:

“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football, mine and that of my family. Liverpool is a team where I would like to play, I have the greatest desire to play [for Liverpool],”

Recently, Julio Miguel Neto has claimed that Jurgen Klopp has been observing the 21-year-old play breaker for some time and Liverpool are preparing an offer to sign him in order to improve their midfield in the next transfer window.

The South American journalist reported that Man Utd and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the youngster.

As reported by Meia Hora in August, after Gomes’ last contract refusal, Flamengo are seriously considering selling him if they receive an adequate proposal.

As far as the asking price is concerned, a fee of 300 million Brazilian Liras i.e. £50m (Diario do Fla) could be needed to secure his signature.

The Brazil U-20 player is mainly a defensive midfielder. Last season, he featured in 51 games in all competitions for Flamengo, scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists.

He still has more than three years left on his current contract (December 2025) with the South American club. Should Liverpool submit an offer to sign Joao Gomes in winter?