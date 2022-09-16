Liverpool lead to agree signing of £87.5million player – Report

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on deadline day to reinforce their midfield but the Brazilian international has only featured for 13 minutes since moving to Anfield.

Reports in the media suggest that the Reds are not satisfied with the Samba star and could even end his loan agreement soon. Moreover, they look to reinforce the midfield in January (TMW).

On the other hand, as per a story published by The Telegraph yesterday, Liverpool are leading to agree the signing of Jude Bellingham next summer.

The England international was heavily linked with the Merseysiders in the last summer transfer window but Dortmund had no plans of selling him after losing Erling Haaland.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Liverpool are expected to be in pole position to lure the 19-year-old but other top European clubs could jump in the race to hire his services as well.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Bellingham and claimed that the only problem (last window) was that the player was not available.

The Telegraph claim since leaving Birmingham City for £20.7million, the teenage sensation’s market value has soared, he could be available next summer and sources suggest that Liverpool are expected to make their move.

Bellingham still has more than a couple of years left on his contract, there is no indication of any release clause as yet and reports suggest that Dortmund will demand at least 100 million euros (£87.5million) to sell him (Marca).

Liverpool won their first points in this season’s Champions League in the midweek game against Ajax but at the moment, they are struggling in the Premier League.

It will be fair to say that the Reds must ensure CL qualification for next season to have any chance of signing Jude Bellingham next summer. Have your say, should Klopp break the club’s transfer record to sign the Bundesliga midfielder?