Liverpool were heavily linked with Portuguese international, Matheus Nunes, in the summer transfer window.

Reports even suggested that the Reds were preparing an offer to hire the services of the Seleccao midfielder. However, in the end, he secured a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. On the other hand, the Merseysiders hired the services of Arthur on loan from Juventus on deadline day.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Anfield club are still interested in luring Nunes.

According to Brazilian source, UOL, Liverpool plot a big move to improve their midfield and it is possible they will splash the cash in the January transfer window.

The South American news outlet claim the 24-year-old, who completed a move to Wolves in a deal worth £43.8million, is one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets.

It is reported that Nunes has been observed by the Reds for some time and they will see his adaption to the Premier League before moving to secure his signing.

In the current campaign, the 8-capped star featured in 2 league games for Sporting CP, scored a goal and provided an assist, before moving to England.

Earlier this month, against Southampton, he set up the winning goal of the game to earn the first PL victory of the season for Bruno Lage’s men.

Liverpool do have multiple options in the center of the park but Milner and Henderson are veterans, who are past their best. On the other hand, apart from the skipper, the likes of Keita, Jones and Ox are currently on the injury table.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Matheus Nunes in January?