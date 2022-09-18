Liverpool need to splash the cash to improve their squad for the future and on priority basis, the aging midfield must be strengthened.

Jude Bellingham is heavily linked with a move to Anfield and reports have suggested that the Reds are favorites to hire his services (via The Telegraoh).

As per Kevin Palmer, Liverpool have already made initial moves to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

The renowned journalist claims that competition can be expected but it is clear that the Merseysiders are eager to seal the signing of the teenage sensation.

Another journalist in the form of Neil Jones has revealed (The Redmen TV) that it is almost certain that Bellingham will leave the German Bundesliga side next year and Liverpool are looking to get his signing done.

The former Birmingham City starlet, who earns around 3 million euros per season i.e. £50,000 a week (Bild), has been sensational for Dortmund in the last couple of years.

Last season, he managed to directly contribute in 20 goals in all competitions and has been shortlisted for the Golden Boy Award.

In the current campaign, BvB are flying high, they are three points ahead of defending champions, Bayern Munich, and Bellingham has featured in every single game.

In the Champions League, thus far, the youngster has netted two goals in as many appearances this term.

Liverpool need a box-to-box star like Jude Bellingham, who can press and break play, make driving runs in the box from the midfield and can score/create goals.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months and will keep you updated.