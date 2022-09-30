Liverpool needed a quality midfielder last summer and they made a big move late in the transfer window.

Earlier this month, we covered a story (via AS) claiming that the Reds offered 100 million euros to hire the services of Federico Valverde but Real Madrid opted to hold onto him.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £53.4million fee for January signing – Report

More recently, reports in the media suggest that the Merseysiders are preparing a crazy offer to finally sign the Uruguayan international.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are willing to submit an offer worth £132m (150 million euros) to sign the South American, who has been brilliant for the Los Blancos.

The media outlet claim Real Madrid are still not interested in offloading the 24-year-old midfielder but the above mentioned offer would be impossible to turn down.

Such a massive sale would help them attain funds to lure Jude Bellingham and may stop the Reds from pursuing the England international.

As far as the player’s preference is concerned, it is reported that Valverde, who has a long term contract at the Bernabeu, has no intention of leaving the club anytime soon.

The ex Penarol man is a versatile midfielder, who has mainly played on the right flank for Real Madrid because they have ample depth in the center park with players like Kroos, Modric, Tchouameni and Camavinga around.

The 44-capped international set up the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool last term and as far as this season is concerned, so far, he has netted 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 8 starts in all competitions for the European champions.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £132m to finally sign Federico Valverde or should Klopp break the bank to lure Bellingham?