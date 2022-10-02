Liverpool were interested in hiring the services of Portuguese international, Ruben Neves, but in the end, the player decided to stay with Wolves.

According to a recent report published by Sport, Liverpool moved in and made contact with the representatives in order to sign the Selecao star.

However, the Catalan news source have mentioned that the former Porto player did not want to listen to any proposal from the Merseysiders as his heart is set on joining Barcelona.

The Spanish media outlet claim Wolves demanded a fee of 50 million euros (£43.8million) for Neves in the summer but Barca, who completed several deals, did not have sufficient funds to complete the operation.

In such a scenario, the 25-year-old has decided to snub interest from the Premier League and wait for the Nou Camp outfit. He is confident that he will be a huge hit with the Blaugrana under Xavi.

Last night, Barcelona defeated Mallorca to move to the top of the La Liga table. Sport claim they are looking for a midfielder to replace captain, Busquets, who will be out of contract next year.

Liverpool desperately need to improve their midfield in the summer and a proven Premier League player like Neves would be a quality addition.

The ex Primeira Liga star is a top quality play breaker cum deep-lying playmaker, moreover, he has the ability to strike the ball from distance and provide quality deliveries from set-piece situations.

The Reds did manage to lure Arthur but the Brazilian is yet to feature in the Premier League. Yesterday, he warmed the bench as we failed to win vs Brighton.

In your opinion, who should Klopp sign to bolster the midfield in the next transfer window?