Liverpool willing to offer contract to sign £203,000 a week star – Report

Liverpool conceded 26 goals in the entire Premier League campaign last season. This time around, they have already let in 9 goals in the first 7 fixtures.

The backline has been average, on the other hand, our main play breaker, Fabinho, has been highly inconsistent as well.

News – Liverpool willing to submit crazy £132million offer to finally sign star – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are looking to hire the services of Croatian international, Marcelo Brozovic.

According to Spanish source, one of Jurgen Klopp’s great wishes is to lure the Inter Milan play breaker to reinforce things in the center of the park.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool are willing to offer a two-year contract, with an option to extend for further 12 months, to sign the 29-year-old defensive midfielder.

Brozovic has proved his worth in the Italian Serie A and is still an important member of the Nerazzurri squad under the management of Simone Inazghi.

He has won every major domestic prize with the Italian giants and based on his top performances, Inter rewarded him with a new contract (Calcio e Finanza) worth gross 12.03 million euros per season (£203,000 a week).

Apart from being a solid play breaker, the 76-capped Croatian often supports in the attacking third. Last season, he directly contributed in 7 goals in all competitions.

This term, so far, in 7 league appearances, he has netted 2 goals for Inter Milan. The former Lokomotiva Zagreb midfielder will turn 30 next month, so, he will not be a long-term fix if the Reds move to secure him.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a deal to sign Marcelo Brozovic?