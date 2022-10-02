Liverpool have been linked with Norwegian international, Sander Berge, for quite some time and once again, his name is in the focus.

The Reds were even interested in securing his signature in the summer transfer window to reinforce their midfield but then opted to lure Arthur from Juve on loan.

As per a recent story covered by Jeunes Footeux, the Mersyeiders have watched the 24-year-old star closely, who is also on the radar of Chelsea, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

The French news source have stated that it would not be surprising to see offers arriving in the winter transfer window.

It is reported that a fee of 35-40 million euros (£31m-£35m) could be enough to finally sign Berge, whose contract with Sheffield will expire in 2024.

Last season, the former Genk man directly contributed in 10 goals in all competitions (6 goals and 4 assists) for the Blades.

As far as this season is concerned, the 32-capped midfielder has netted 3 goals and provided as many assists for the Championship side, who are currently on top of the table.

Liverpool’s midfield is aging, moreover, they are facing multiple injury concerns with players like Keita, Jones and Ox out. Therefore, Klopp really needs to strengthen the department.

Berge is a creative central midfielder, who can effectively play in the DM role as well. In your view, should the Reds offer £31m-£35m to finally sign him in the January transfer window?