Duo return – Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Ajax

Liverpool only need a point against Ajax to book their place in the KO stages of the Champions League but a victory will keep them in the hunt for top spot.

The Reds suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Nottingham Forest at the weekend and must bounce back tonight.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate are fit and would get some minutes vs the Dutch champions.

The Uruguayan international missed the last game due to a muscle concern but he has trained well and could get the nod to start with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the attack.

Keita and Ox are fit but not eligible to play for the Reds in the Champions League. Thiago missed the last game due to ear infection and he is still out.

Therefore, we can expect the likes of Fabinho, captain Henderson and Elliott to start in the central midfield vs Ajax.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate could replace Joe Gomez to start in the central defense with Virgil van Dijk. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold may replace James Milner to feature in the right back role.

Alisson has been our best player this term and he must start in the goal. Robbo may retain his left back position in the starting lineup.

Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Ajax: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez.