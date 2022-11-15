Best EPL Streaming Sites to Watch Liverpool Live

With a huge global fanbase, Liverpool’s popularity extends far beyond the boundaries of the Merseyside region in England.

The Reds’ long history of success has helped them attract millions of followers worldwide, many of whom follow the team via live streaming services.

While traditional broadcast platforms are still popular, live streaming football games has become the go-to medium for tons of football fans.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the best places to live streams of Liverpool games when they are playing in the Premier League.

Premier League Live Streams

Here is where to find Premier League live streams in some of the major jurisdictions:

Australia – Optus Sport

Brazil – ESPN

Canada – fuboTV

Central America – Paramount+

Central Asia – Setanta Sports

China – IQIYI, Migu, CCTV

France – Canal+

Germany – Sky Sport

Indian subcontinent – Star Sports

Italy – Sky Sport

MENA – beIN SPORTS

Mexico – Paramount+

New Zealand – Sky Sport

South Africa – SABC Sport

South America – ESPN

South Korea – SPOTV

Spain – DAZN

United Kingdom – BT Sport

United States – NBC Sport

Now we have highlighted some of the companies who have the rights to Premier League matches, let’s assess some of the top streaming options.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports are firmly established as the primary sports broadcaster in the United Kingdom and regularly feature Liverpool’s EPL games on their platform.

Subscribers can access live streams via the super-slick Sky Go app, which can be downloaded from your favourite store to a wide range of digital devices.

If you would rather not take out a lengthy subscription, daily or monthly passes for Sky Sports are available to purchase from NOW TV.

BT Sport

BT Sport also have the rights to screen Premier League games during the season, although they have a significantly lower number of games than Sky.

A subscription to the service allows fans to access content via the BT Sport app, which can be downloaded to smartphones, tables, game consoles and selected smart televisions.

Monthly passes are also available, meaning you can pick and choose the times when Liverpool games are being broadcast if you prefer.

fuboTV

If you are located overseas or travelling to foreign jurisdictions from the UK, fuboTV is one of the best live streaming services on the market.

The platform offers easy access to most of Liverpool’s Premier League matches during the season via its vast array of dedicated sports channels.

The service is available on loads of devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Vizio, games consoles, selected smart TVs and more.

beIN SPORTS

The Qatar-owned beIN SPORTS is the ideal live streaming service for Liverpool fans located in the Middle East and North Africa.

Subscribers can access the beIN SPORTS CONNECT platform via the web or through an app which can be downloaded to a vast array of digital devices.

Several sports content providers also include beIN SPORTS in their subscription packages, which is another excellent way to watch Liverpool’s EPL fixtures.