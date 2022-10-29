On Wednesday night, Liverpool thrashed Ajax in their own backyard to book a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Tonight, the Reds will collide against Leeds in the Premier League and will look to take a step towards CL positions with a victory.

Leeds are currently 19th in the table and have lost their last four league games, still, the Merseysiders should not take them lightly.

We lost to promoted Nottingham Forest last weekend at a time when they were bottom of the table.

As far as the team news is concerned, the good news is that Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara, is fit to take part in the contest vs the Whites.

Skipper, Jordan Henderson’s fitness will be assessed and I think he should be rested. The likes of Fabinho and Elliott could start with Thiago in the center of the park.

Darwin Nunez missed the last league game due to a fitness concern but returned in the midweek CL contest against Ajax and even found the net.

The Uruguayan has scored in his last three appearances in all competitions and he should feature with Salah and Firmino in the attack.

The backline will likely remain unchanged and Alisson must start in the goal. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Leeds: