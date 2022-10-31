Liverpool suffered their first home defeat of the season and now find themselves in deep trouble in the Premier League. If the current form continues, they will not be able to earn a place in the top 4.

The Reds badly need to improve their squad, especially the midfield, and without Champions League football, things could be difficult.

News – Liverpool ready to lead to sign £320,000 a week star – Report

The Merseysiders have been looking to lure Moises Caicedo from Brighton and the latest reports are interesting.

In September, The People revealed that the Seagulls have been trying to secure a new contract with the Ecuadorian international to keep him away from top sides.

Moreover, Football Insider exclusively revealed that Liverpool have set their sights on signing the 20-year-old play breaker.

Now, as per a report covered by Mirror Sport, Brighton are prepared to sell the midfielder, who is wanted by the Reds and other Premier League teams.

The news source have claimed the Falmer Stadium outfit are demanding a fee of £85million to sell the former Independiente player.

Caicedo has proved to be top quality defensive midfielder in the Premier League and has the traits to excel at Anfield under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s main DM, Fabinho, has been brilliant for the club over the years but this season, he has arguably been the worst player for us. The Samba star has stopped running as if the legs are gone and has been beaten with ease.

At the weekend, the Brazilian international had another torrid outing against Leeds United, who eventually ended our unbeaten run at home.

Caicedo can run, consistently press, make tackles and win the ball back. He has been in top form in the current campaign.

Liverpool must reinforce their aging midfield. In your view, should they match the £85million asking price to sign Moises Caicedo?