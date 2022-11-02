Liverpool desperately need to improve their midfield department in the January transfer window and once again, they are linked with Konrad Laimer.

In the summer, (90min) the Reds were looking to hire the services of the Austrian international from RB Leipzig.

However, the Merseysiders ended up signing Arthur Melo on loan. The Brazilian has got a poor injury record and even at the moment, he is on the treatment table.

According to a report covered by Sky Germany yesterday, Liverpool are plotting an attack to reinforce their midfield in January and are targeting the signing of Laimer.

The 25-year-old, who is valued at around £26million (Kicker) will be out of contract in the summer, so, Klopp can even agree a pre-contract in winter to sign him for free in July 2023. However, the German manager immediately needs to strengthen the department.

Laimer is a creative midfielder, who can effectively be utilized in the No. 6 role as well. Last season, the 24-capped international made 43 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig and directly contributed in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists).

However, in my view, like Arthur, the major problem with the Austrian is that he is also an injury prone player.

The former RB Salzburg player missed majority of the 2020-21 campaign due to an ankle fracture.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, he has only made 6 appearances in all competitions. He missed the opening few games due to an ankle issue and is currently out (since early September) with a ligament injury.

In all fairness, Liverpool need a fit and firing midfielder, who can make an immediate impact, to strengthen the squad in January. In your opinion, should they move in to sign Konrad Laimer?