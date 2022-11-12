Confirmed team news and predicted Liverpool XI vs Southampton

Liverpool will face Southampton in the Premier League in their final game before the World Cup break. The Reds must look to earn all three points to push for the top four.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that there are no fresh injury issues and the players out are recovering well.

Alisson Becker could make his 150th appearance for the Merseysiders today and we can expect him to start in the goal vs the Saints.

In front of the Brazilian shot-stopper, the likes of Van Dijk and Konate would probably feature in the central defense. Joel Matip has returned to training but should not be rushed to start.

Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has earned a place in the England squad for the World Cup, should start in the fullback positions.

Captain, Henderson, was not part of the starting XI in the last few games and I think he should be rested and not risked as he is going to the World Cup.

Therefore, the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott may get the nod to start in the center of the park.

As far as the attack is concerned, Firmino and Salah, who are not going to Qatar, could feature with Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool’s predicted XI vs Southampton: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robbo; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Firmino.