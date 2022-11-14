Liverpool sold Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window and are currently without Luis Diaz, who is on the treatment table.

In such a scenario, the Reds do not have any natural/quality left winger in the squad and lately, they have utilized Darwin Nunez on the left flank.

News – GdS – Powerful Liverpool looking to sign £87.4million playmaker

The Merseysiders should strengthen the position in the winter transfer window and a talented Dutchman has claimed that he would like to agree a move to Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven in the summer transfer window but ended up staying with the Eredivisie giants.

The 23-year-old attacker has recently told NOS:

“PSV was always my dream club. As for the rest, I don’t really have one ,Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. It would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team I would do best in.“

Last season, in 47 appearances for PSV, Gakpo scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in competitions and was named the Dutch Footballer of the Year.

This season, in just 24 appearances thus far, the 9-capped international, who will be in action at the World Cup, has already directly contributed in 30 goals (13 goals and 17 assists).

Back in April, Voetbal International reported that the reps of the Netherlands star have held talks with Liverpool.

The youngster’s current contract with the Philips Stadion outfit will expire in 2026 and as per reports (Football Transfers), they want 45 million euros (£39.4million) from his sale.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £39.4million to sign Cody Gakpo in January?