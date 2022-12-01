Cody Gakpo is one of the stars of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and top clubs including Liverpool are interested in signing him.

As per Voetbal International, Liverpool are set to initiate talks with the representative of the Dutch international, who has been in brilliant form.

The media outlet have mentioned that it would take a fee of more than 50 million euros (£43million+) to secure his signature.

Gakpo directly contributed in 36 goals in all competitions for PSV last season and this time around, he has already directly contributed in 30 goals in just the first half of the campaign.

At the World Cup, the 23-year-old star scored the opening goal in each of the Netherlands three group games and helped them finish at the top.

The Oranje will collide against United States of America in the Round of 16 and all eyes will be on the performance of Gakpo, who is proving to be a winner for Louis van Gaal.

In the Eredivisie, the youngster has mainly featured on the left wing but for the senior national side, he has mostly featured in the central roles (CAM and CF).

Liverpool do need such a versatile attacker to improve their offense. For now, they do not have any natural quality winger to cover for Salah and Diaz, the latter has been on the treatment table for some time.

Our main competition is expected to be Manchester United, who have already agreed personal terms to hire Gakpo.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.