Liverpool are consistently linked with Enzo Fernandez and today, there is another update coming from Portugal.

As per a story published by Diario de Noticias (news image provided below), Liverpool are at the head along with Chelsea and Real Madrid to secure the signing of Enzo Fernandez in January.

The Merseysiders have already seen a bid worth 100 million euros turned down by Benfica and will have to add 20 million euros more to seal the deal.

DN claim that Enzo could become not only the biggest transfer in Portuguese football but also the most profitable one.

The Argentine international, who won the World Cup and the Young Player of the Tournament award in Qatar, was only lured for an initial fee of 10 million euros.

Now, the Portuguese news source have revealed that Benfica will only allow their prized asset to leave in the winter transfer window if his exit clause of 120 million euros i.e. £106million is activated.

In the past year, Liverpool have completed two massive deals to sign players from Portugal. They agreed a fee worth 60 million euros to lure Luis Diaz from Porto in January this year.

On the other hand, they paid an initial 75 million euros and agreed 25 million euros in add-ons to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer transfer window.

Midfield is without doubt Klopp’s weakest link and therefore, the department must be improved in the winter transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez is just 21 and has already proved his worth at the club and at the international level. Should Liverpool pay £106million to secure his signing next month?