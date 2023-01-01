Liverpool have been interested in Moises Caicedo for a very long time as they look to strengthen things in the central midfield.

The latest reports going on in the media (press image provided below) are interesting.

News – Done – How Liverpool would line up with £50million star

Renowned Ecuadorian source, El Diario, has cited reports in the country and stated that Liverpool are intent on their offer to sign the South American midfielder.

The Reds are most interested in luring Caicedo and have submitted a formal bid. However, it is reported that Brighton are looking for more cash and less in terms of bonuses. The asking price mentioned is $75million.

On the other hand, as per today’s version of The Sunday Mirror, Newcastle United and Chelsea are also interested in Caicedo and they face stiff competition from the Merseysiders.

The famous British media outlet claim the 21-year-old, who was only lured for £4million, is now valued at £85million by the Seagulls.

The youngster has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He provides consistent energy in the center of the park, and likes to press, break play and link with the attackers.

He was a key member of the Ecuador national team at the FIFA World Cup. Caicedo found the net against Senegal in the final group game and the strike would have been enough for them to qualify for the R16. However, Koulibaly stepped up to score the winner for the reigning African champions.

Liverpool’s midfield need a complete overhaul with key players like Fabinho, Thiago and skipper Henderson, past their primes.

Top midfielders are not going to come for cheap. Should Liverpool break the bank to sign Moises Caicedo this month?