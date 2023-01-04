Liverpool desperately need to improve the midfield department this month but reports suggest they are set to agree a deal to sign Matheus Nunes in the summer.

As per today’s version of The Daily Telegraph (news image provided below), key signings for the Reds have been advocated by assistant manager, Pep Lijnders.

News – AS – Liverpool have made contact to agree £88m initial fee, can steal deal from rivals

The British media outlet have mentioned Pep recommended Nunes to Liverpool last summer but the Portuguese international ended up moving to Wolves instead.

It is reported that the Reds made a commitment to return for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder and will agree a deal of around £44m to seal his signing in the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders’ priority target for next summer is Jude Bellingham but they will face heavy competition to hire his services.

The Telegraph claim Jurgen Klopp is concerned Manchester City can make a better offer to secure the signing of the England international.

At the moment, the Anfield club are 6th in the Premier League table, 7 points behind arch rivals Manchester United, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Without CL football, it will be virtually impossible to lure a player of Bellingham’s caliber. Therefore, the Reds need reinforcements in the center of the park this month to push for the top four spot.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £44m to sign Matheus Nunes in the January transfer window?