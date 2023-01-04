Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window and completed the deal to lure Cody Gakpo in the winter transfer window.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are linked with yet another forward in the form of French international, Randal Kolo Muani.

According to RMC Sport, top European clubs have made contact to sign the striker from Frankfurt and one of them is Liverpool.

The French media outlet claim the Les Bleus star had a valuation of 50 million euros before the World Cup but after impressive displays in Qatar, he is now valued at around 60 million euros.

On the other hand, Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that the the 24-year-old is going to cost around 70 million euros (£62million).

In the summer, Kolo Muani left Nantes after expiry of his contract and moved to Frankfurt. This season, so far, he has started 20 games for the German club in all competitions and directly contributed in 19 goals.

The 5-capped international made his debut for the Les Bleus back in September 2022 and put in top performances at the FIFA World Cup.

He found the net in the 2-0 semi final victory against Morocco and won a penalty for France in the final against eventual winners, Argentina.

Kolo Muani is a speedy center forward, who can play in the wide attacking positions as well. At Anfield, we really do not need another forward as we already have multiple versatile attackers in the squad.

Therefore, our focus should be on reinforcing the central midfield this month. In your view, should Klopp sign to strengthen the department in the winter transfer window?