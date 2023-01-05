Marca – Liverpool have made juicy offer to sign £88million star

Another day, another report on the future of Jude Bellingham, who is consistently linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

As per a story covered by Marca today (news image provided below), Liverpool are doing everything possible to sign Bellingham but are beginning to see that the player wants to move to the Bernabeu.

The famous Spanish media outlet claim the Reds pressed hard to bring in Aurelien Tchouameni last summer.

Jurgen Klopp was desperate to sign the French international from AS Monaco. The German manager even traveled to meet the player and tried to convince him to move to Anfield.

However, the Les Bleus star had already made up his mind to join the Los Blancos and this season, he has been a key player under Carlo Ancelotti.

Marca state the Reds face a similar situation with Bellingham. They are Madrid’s biggest rival in the race and are even prepared to offer more money than the Spanish giants.

Still, the Three Lions star has not succumbed to any ‘juicy’ offer received by his father and agent allowing Real Madrid to be highly optimistic.

It is reported the European champions have been shaping the operation for a long time, with field work, showing the Dortmund footballer and everyone around him (especially his father) what the club can offer him.

The report suggests that Bellingham, who will be out of contract in 2025, is going to cost at least 100 million euros (£88million).

Can Liverpool beat Real Madrid in this race? Only time will tell.